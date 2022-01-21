Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,949 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,880 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $223,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.35.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $214.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.84. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

