Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $63,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,587,078. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.