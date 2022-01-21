Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.79 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 38,236 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $245.94 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.53. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.73.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

