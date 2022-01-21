Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.44 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,719 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $173.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.09. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $167.24 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

