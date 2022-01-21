Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1,524.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,502 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.