Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 3,344 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Amgen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Amgen by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after purchasing an additional 106,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $228.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

