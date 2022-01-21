Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s share price rose 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 27,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,014,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0118 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 452,678 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

