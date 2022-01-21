Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.30% of Markel worth $49,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after buying an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,633,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,447,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,237.30. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,240.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,248.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,363.75.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

