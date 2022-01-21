Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 37,828 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.06% of Home Depot worth $193,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

HD traded up $8.63 on Friday, reaching $358.21. The stock had a trading volume of 137,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $374.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.00 and a 200-day moving average of $358.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

