Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,483 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.05% of Altria Group worth $44,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 132.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 188,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588,984. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

