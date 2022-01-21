Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.17% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $371,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after purchasing an additional 755,745 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after acquiring an additional 670,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $625,384,000 after acquiring an additional 326,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.78.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $580.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $228.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

