Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $36.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,751,000 after purchasing an additional 209,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 967,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.25. 136,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,069. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.