Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $39.51 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,143 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $39,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 323,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,269,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,306,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,677,000 after buying an additional 123,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.02. 211,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,371,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.82. The firm has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

