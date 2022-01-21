Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $57.44 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $57,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $43.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,389.85. 11,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,912. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,325.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,320.49. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.04.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.