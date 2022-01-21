Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57,971 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Walmart were worth $78,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,448. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $393.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $13,126,454.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

