Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $41.81 Million Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,704,556 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,812,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.19% of Huntington Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBAN stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. 881,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,625,195. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

