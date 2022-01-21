Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 518 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,729.91, for a total transaction of $37,915,719.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,585 shares of company stock valued at $394,954,238. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,675.91. 49,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,105. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,809.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,885.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,823.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

