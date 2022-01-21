Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,708,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,627 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $157,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after buying an additional 129,617 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 92.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.30. 911,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,976,652. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. The company has a market cap of $370.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.