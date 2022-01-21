Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKRIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of BKRIY stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

