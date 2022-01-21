Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) shares rose 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.99. Approximately 1,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 25,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

BMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $605.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

