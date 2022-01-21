Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.53

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.53 and traded as low as $20.00. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 3,280 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

