Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.53

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.53 and traded as low as $20.00. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 3,280 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 57.63%.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)
Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.
