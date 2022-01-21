Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Buys 3,912 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.38.

FB stock opened at $316.56 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $880.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 486,640 shares of company stock worth $161,277,754. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

