Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 433 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 134,301 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,477,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 779,323 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $304,513,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.52.

UNH opened at $463.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $470.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

