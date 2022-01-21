Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 689 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.0% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,162,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $588.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $633.61 and its 200 day moving average is $590.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.78.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

