Bank7 (BSVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank7 alerts:

BSVN opened at $24.72 on Friday. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford Haines Financ William sold 1,000,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William B. Haines sold 117,811 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,462,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,133,186 shares of company stock valued at $24,847,111 over the last three months. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank7 stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Bank7 worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.