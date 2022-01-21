BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of BankUnited worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,976,000 after acquiring an additional 237,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BankUnited by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,876 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 6.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,537,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,101,000 after acquiring an additional 157,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BankUnited by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $50.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.