Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 26,100 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.07% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 759,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,577,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 37,791.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,284,000 after buying an additional 67,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

IXG opened at $81.85 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.05.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.