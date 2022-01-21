Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,879,000 after acquiring an additional 144,143 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,636,000 after acquiring an additional 204,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,920,000 after acquiring an additional 346,024 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,147,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $123.69 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,731,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,382 shares of company stock worth $10,537,730. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

