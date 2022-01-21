Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,858,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

