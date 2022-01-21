Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

AMGN opened at $228.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.44 and a 200-day moving average of $221.30. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

