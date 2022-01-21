Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.73 Million Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.10% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 143.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $339,960.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,893. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $33.88 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $857.16 million, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

