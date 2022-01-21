Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $274,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3,021.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 129,751 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 906.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 339,486 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 678,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 89,048 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

IOVA stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.