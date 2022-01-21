Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,212,000 after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 408,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 32,156 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $232.32 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

