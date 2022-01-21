Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 153.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 63.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.20.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $302.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.95.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

