Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 392 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.59.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $257.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.