Bao Finance (BAO) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00064601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.01 or 0.07018105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,318.46 or 0.99837715 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00060239 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars.

