Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 32.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

