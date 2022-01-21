Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €153.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €153.00 ($173.86) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 93.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €155.88 ($177.13).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR DHER traded up €0.44 ($0.50) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €78.98 ($89.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €78.24 ($88.91) and a 12-month high of €141.95 ($161.31). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €101.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.