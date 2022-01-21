Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 240 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 240 ($3.27) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.55) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.41) to GBX 240 ($3.27) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.09) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 258.25 ($3.52).

Shares of BARC stock traded down GBX 6.31 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 199.24 ($2.72). 37,357,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,685,840. The firm has a market cap of £33.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 130.18 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($3.00). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 192.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.86.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.50), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($152,887.02).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

