Barclays PLC Has $7.80 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1,628.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,262 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

