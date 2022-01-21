Barclays PLC Has $7.88 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Acuity Brands worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AYI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth about $47,055,000. Amundi bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $39,849,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after buying an additional 202,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $36,463,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Cowen raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $200.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.19 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average of $193.01.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

