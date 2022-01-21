Barclays PLC Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Aramark worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

