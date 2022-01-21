Barclays Reiterates €104.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €104.00 ($118.18) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($110.23) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €105.00 ($119.32).

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA ZAL opened at €68.54 ($77.89) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €84.30. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.