Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.16.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378,713 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,001,419,000 after purchasing an additional 294,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,081,845,000 after purchasing an additional 463,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $772,503,000 after purchasing an additional 520,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

