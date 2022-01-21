Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$30.00 at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.92.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE ABX traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$24.33. 2,100,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,905. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.53.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 60,018 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 624.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 152.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.