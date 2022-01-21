BASIC Price Tops $0.0050 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, BASIC has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $32.20 million and approximately $537,209.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00049614 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006342 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.