Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Trading 3.6% Higher

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.84. 32,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 16,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.34.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $80.82 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 48.51%.
Battalion Oil Company Profile (NYSE:BATL)
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
