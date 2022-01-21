Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

BECN stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

