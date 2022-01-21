Beam (BEAM) Market Cap Hits $40.43 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $40.43 million and $6.85 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 105,993,200 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

