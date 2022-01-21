Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,193,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,945,000 after acquiring an additional 102,104 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,723,000 after buying an additional 163,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,201,000 after buying an additional 88,869 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.22.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.27. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

